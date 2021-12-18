Watch Video: Destroy police station if senior leaders ask you to do, says BJYM Dhar district president

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Dhar District president of Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Jaysurya asking his party workers to destroy a police station if senior party leaders ask them to do has gone viral on social media.

He was addressing a BJYM workers’ meeting held at Ram Dharamshala in Dharampuri on Thursday. The video of his statement went viral on social media on Saturday.

While urging the party workers to follow the instructions of senior party leaders, the newly appointed district president Jay Surya said, “If they (senior party leaders) ask you to address a meeting, you should do it, if they ask you to destroy a police station, destroy it.”

Jayasurya, after being appointed as district president, has been visiting every Mandal of the district and holding meetings of BJYM workers and also interacting with senior BJP leaders.

While Jayasurya could not be contacted for his comment on the ‘controversial’ remark, former cabinet minister and Congress leader Jitu Patwari tweeted the video, criticizing the BJYM.

“Netaji (Jayasurya) is prompting workers to be goons, ironically senior leaders present there are appreciating it. Actually, this is the culture of BJP,” he tweeted.

