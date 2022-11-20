Watch video: Cow roams inside ICU in MP hospital

The incident has been reported from MP's Rajgarh | ANI

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): A recent viral video is making rounds in social media in which a cow walking inside the district hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh.

In the video, a cow can be seen strolling in the ICU ward of the hospital. As the video came to light, the hospital administration took action against the staff members.

"I have taken notice of the situation and have taken action against the ward boy and security guard. This incident is from our old COVID ICU ward," said Dr Rajendra Kataria, Civil Surgeon District hospital.