Watch video: Congress leaders face humiliation after locals raise question on their visit to violence-hit Khargone

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation of Congress leaders visiting Khargone town faced humiliation after locals questioned their visit to the violence-hit localities in the town. Many locals who were present on the spot, shot a video of the entire incident and circulated it on social media platforms.

Earlier, the administration decided to lift all restrictions that were imposed under Section 144 after it claimed that the situation in the town had returned to normalcy 24 days after violence hit the town on Ram Navami.

Nonetheless, a Congress delegation comprising former cabinet minister and Mandleshwar MLA Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho, Sonkatch MLA Sajjan Singh Verma, Rajpur MLA Bala Bachchan, Khargone MLA Ravi Joshi, Bhikangaon MLA Jhuma Solanki, Congress party Khargone in-charge Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi reached Khargone visited Malipura, one of the violence-hit locality.

As soon as they start interacting with people, many women and men surrounding them start questioning their real intention. Congress party leaders attempted to dodge the questions and decided to move out of the locality.

The Congress leaders had to face the anger of the people when they came to investigate the cause of the riots and the action of the administration after the riots. Verma and Dr Sadho had to return thereafter, forming a security cordon.

Meanwhile, Congress quoted the incident as BJP sponsored. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee media coordinator Narendra Saluja has issued a statement saying that some people in BJP sponsored manner disrupted the work of the committee, but the investigation team successfully discussed the riots with many representatives.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 05:40 PM IST