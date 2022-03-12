Watch Video: Congress is not a party now, talking about them is waste of time, says VD Sharma

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Terming Congress as a party that has shrunken to a family, state BJP Chief VD Sharma on Saturday said the Congress is not a party now and talking about it is a waste of time.

“Now, people of Gandhi family are the party's leaders as well as workers. Therefore, talking about the Congress party is a waste of time,” Sharma added.

Sharma, who was in Indore, made the statement while responding to the queries of journalists over the flop show of Congress party in recently concluded state assembly elections in five states.

Sharma added that Congress does the politics of lie and divide and rule which had been rejected by the people many times earlier.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in Lok Sabha that they (Congress) still have the remains of genes of ‘Divide and Rule’ and they wanted to work on the same but the country had rejected them. It is wasting our time to speak about Congress,” Sharma said.

The State President said that BJP is a cadre base organization and we all work as activists.

“Even it is the Chief Minister, he is a party activist first, and every leader of our party is visiting various districts and even booths to make the party strong. Jyotiraditya Scindia is a senior leader of our party and he is one of us. Everybody is equal in our party,” he replied over the question of Scindia and Jaibhan Singh Pawaiyya’s bond in Gwalior.

He added that BJP activists will work with more enthusiasm in the state as an effect of recent victory in four states.

Sharma also addressed the newly constituted committee of City BJP at the BJP office and said that it is the party's culture and they use to meet with the activists regularly whether its booth level activists. The Prime Minister, National President and all other leaders meet the workers.

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 05:40 PM IST