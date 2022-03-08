Watch video: BJP chief Nadda meets students returned from war-torn Ukraine

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP president JP Nadda met students returned from war-torn Ukraine and asked about their wellbeing in Sanver Assembly segment in Indore district on Tuesday.

Nadda arrived in the city around 11.45 am for his one-day visit to Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

He was received by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president VD Sharma at the city airport.

Soon, he left for Ujjain from Airport in a car. Alongside the road, workers of the saffron party had set up welcome stages.

At one stage, students returning from war-torn Ukraine had also gathered. Nadda and Chouhan met the students and asked about their wellbeing.

After that, Nadda again got into the car and motorcade moved towards the ancient town where he will pay obeisance at Mahakaleshwar temple.

Later, he will travel to Dewas and attend a programme of self-help groups.

Nadda will visit the home of state BJP organisation secretary Suhas Bhagat, whose mother died recently.

Nadda will also attend meetings of the party's state office-bearers at BJP's Indore office.

Chouhan and state BJP president VD Sharma will also be present on the occasion.

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 01:27 PM IST