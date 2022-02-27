Watch Video: 2 killed, 5 injured as Bolero tosses in Air and falls on bike

Dhar/ Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were killed, while five sustained severe injuries after a rashly driven Bolero tossed into the air and took rounds before falling on a bike on Sunday.

This hair-raising mishap took place at Ambada village in Kukshi Tehsil of Dhar district on Sunday morning.

CCTV footage of the incident has also gone viral on social media. Video shows that Bolera was running at high speed and its driver lost control over it while negotiating a curve on the road.

Speed of the vehicle could be gauged with the fact that Bolero threw in the air and took three-four rounds before falling on a bike.

The Video shows that the rider of the bike had judged the danger and he along with a pillion rider tried to run by jumping off the bike. But, the bolero fell on both of them.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to reports, Bolero ferrying labourers was heading to Manawar from Kukshi.

The deceased have been identified as Premsingh, 18, a resident of Padgyar village and Antim, 21, a resident of Moripura village.

Police said the injured were rushed to a nearby community health centre from where one of them was referred to Barwani district hospital as his condition was critical.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 05:21 PM IST