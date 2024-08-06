 WATCH: Congress Leaders Protest In Indore Over Fake Bill Scam; Police Fire Water Cannons, Media Personnel Injured
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 06, 2024, 05:27 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders staged a protest in Indore against fake bills and several other scandals in the municipal corporation on Tuesday. A video of the incident was recorded, which is circulating widely.

Watch the video here:-

Media persons were injured due to the police using water cannons to prevent protesters from entering the municipal campus. He collided with a barricade and fell, injuring his head. Security personnel quickly took him to an ambulance.

article-image

Following the protest, Congress members tried to enter the municipal headquarters. Some activists jumped over barriers to get inside. The police used water cannons to disperse the protesters, resulting in injuries to some activists and journalists.

According to information, the clash with police lasted for about 10 minutes. Later, Congress leaders including State President Jitu Patwari, former Union Minister Arun Yadav, and MP Kuldeep Indora handed a memorandum to ADM Roshan Roy at the protest site.

article-image

Patwari addressed the Congress workers, criticizing the investigations into the municipal scandals and suggesting they will meet the Indore Divisional Commissioner. When the workers moved towards the streets, the police set up barriers to stop them.

Two Congress leaders, Surjit Singh Chaddha and Sadashiv Yadav, who had been suspended for their handling of Gandhi Bhawan, have been reinstated. Both leaders were seen on the protest stage.

Before arriving at the protest site, Jitu Patwari visited Shri Ulte Hanuman in Sanwer district in the morning. He said that he prayed for the well-being of the people of the state.

