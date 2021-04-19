Watch: BJP minister in Madhya Pradesh flags off vehicles for carrying corpses; Congress fumes

"I purchased these vehicles after reading reports about the shortage of 'Shav Vahans' to carry bodies. Media persons were present when I was handing over these vehicles to the management of the hospital concerned," he told PTI.

He termed the allegations against him a "dirty politics by the Congress to stir a controversy".

"I was receiving repeated calls for the arrangement of these vehicles. People have to wait for carrying their dead in the absence of such vehicles," the BJP leader said.

Sharma said when he was handing over these vehicles to JP Hospital (the district hospital) campus, a person came to the hospital asking to arrange an ambulance to carry a corpse.

"I handed over the vehicle to the hospital management.

Later, JP Hospital gave that vehicle to that person. The vehicle with the dead body passed from there in the presence of the media. We are making genuine attempts to make arrangements," Sharma said.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja termed the incident a "shameful act".

"Earlier, BJP leaders had worshipped an oxygen tanker in Indore and halted its passage for delivery of oxygen. Now, another leader is seen flagging off Shav Vahans. In another incident, a minister inaugurated a covid care centre. They are finding 'Apada Me Avsar' for a photo shoot," Saluja said.