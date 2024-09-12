Ward-83 IMC By-Election Sees Low Turnout Of 41.32%; Vote Counting On Friday

Voters come out enthusiastically in IMC ward-83 by-election held on Wednesday |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the voting for by-election of ward-83 of IMC, held on Wednesday, just 41.32% turnout was registered. Counting of votes will be held on Friday. There are 6 candidates in fray for the post of Councillor. The voting process began at all 31 polling booths simultaneously from 7 am.

In the morning, the polling staff first conducted a mock poll in front of political parties and then began the voting process. According to officials, after 9 o'clock, voters began to reach polling centres.

According to Assistant Sub-District Election Officer Vinod Rathore, the voting process ended without any trouble. It is known that holiday was declared on Wednesday in only Gumasta Nagar area. All schools and colleges located in the ward were closed, while holiday was also declared in Anganwadis. Business establishments and employees have also got a day off for voting on instructions of the collector.

After voting was complete, EVMs were placed in the strong room set up at the Nehru Stadium. There are 6 candidates in fray. BJP has fielded Jitendra (Jitu) Rathore, while Congress fielded Vikas Joshi. Counting of votes will be begin at the Nehru Stadium from Friday morning. Elaborate arrangements have been made for counting of votes.