WALPUR GROPING INCIDENT: Cops in Alirajpur take suo moto cognisance, arrest 15 accused

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking suo moto cognisance into the recent groping incident of two women during Bhagoria festival at Walpur, Alirajpur police arrested 15 men including the prime accused, informed the Jhabua Superintendent of Police Manoj Singh.

"Our first objective is to protect women and children. We have taken the issue very seriously. The police inspected the video. We took cognisance of the incident and filed an FIR. We have arrested all the 15 accused," Singh said.

Earlier on Sunday, a video purportedly showing a group of men molesting a girl and a woman at the Bhagoria festival in Alirajpur went viral.

SP Singh said taking suo moto cognisance, we formed five teams and conducted raids at different places in the district after the emergence of the video which shows a woman being groped by men in broad daylight during Bhagoria.

SP Singh added that a team of experts verified the source and location of the video and it got confirmed that the incident occurred on March 11 in Sondwa tehsilís Walpur village.

We learnt of the incident on Saturday afternoon after the video went viral. So far no one has come forward to complain, he said.

The SP said the video was filmed by a private college teacher from Barwani and the accused are from Dhar and Barwani. They have been booked under IPC section 354 (assaulting a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

