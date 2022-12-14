Vyapam scam: 8 sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The District Court on Tuesday sentenced eight accused to seven years of imprisonment for their involvement in the Vyapam scam.

These eight accused were arrested in connection with the entrance examination of the animal husbandry course which was held on May 19, 2013.

Four of the accused appeared as proxy candidates in place of the other four accused.

The court has also fined the accused with Rs 6,500 each and convicted them under different sections of IPC.

The accused convicted by the court include Avinish Pratap Singh, Md Azaz Ali, Ankit Singh, Anoop Yagyadutt, Rama Singh, Makan Singh Malkaya, Amir Holkar, and Devendra Jhaliya.