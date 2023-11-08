Vote From Home Day 2: 1,884 Disabled And Elderly People Exercise Franchise

Representational Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Voting for disabled and elderly voters continued for the second day in the district on Tuesday. In the two days, a total of 1,884 elderly and disabled voters exercised their franchise in the district. The process will continue till November 9. Keeping in mind the confidentiality and security of the entire voting process, video recording of the voting process is being done.

Polling material was distributed to the polling parties from the collector's office this morning. After voting, voting material is being received back at the collector office itself. The received ballot paper envelopes are being deposited in the district treasury amid security.

Information about the submission and receipt of postal ballot is being given to the candidates by the returning officer. If the candidate wishes, he can appoint his representative (which includes BLA) to oversee this process. The candidate will have to inform this to the returning officer. The BLO will inform the voters about the date and time of voting. Political parties and candidates or their authorised persons will be able to be present. The process of such voting by the disabled and elderly voters from home started from November 6. A total of 4 thousand 666 disabled and elderly voters in the district have chosen the option of voting from home.

