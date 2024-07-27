Vocal For Local: OSOP Scheme Gets A Boost In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam Division | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railways' innovative 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) scheme, aimed at promoting local products and empowering small businesses, has significantly boosted the Ratlam division. The scheme, implemented at 18 stations in the division, has benefited 70 entrepreneurs and is expected to expand to more stations and institutions in the coming phases.

Under the scheme, stalls selling local products have been set up at stations in Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Nagda, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Neemuch, Dahod, Sehore, Mandsaur, Maksi, Fatehabad Chandravatiganj, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Laxmibai Nagar, Chanderia, Shujalpur and Jaora.

The products on offer include Bhairogarh print, jute products, leather products, wooden toys, honey, bakery items, herbal and green tea, semi-processed food items like pickles, papad, khakhra, amla candy, murabba, tribal products and items made from cow dung such as idols and decorative items.

According to senior PRO Pradeep Sharma, the response to the scheme has been very positive, with commuters showing a keen interest in purchasing local products. The scheme fulfills its objective of promoting 'Vocal for Local' and boosting the local economy.

The expansion of the OSOP scheme is expected to benefit more entrepreneurs and institutions, further contributing to the growth of local industries. With its focus on promoting local products, the scheme is set to play a significant role in the development of the region.