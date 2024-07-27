 Vocal For Local: OSOP Scheme Gets A Boost In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam Division
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreVocal For Local: OSOP Scheme Gets A Boost In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam Division

Vocal For Local: OSOP Scheme Gets A Boost In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam Division

The scheme, implemented at 18 stations in the division, has benefited 70 entrepreneurs and is expected to expand to more stations and institutions in the coming phases.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Vocal For Local: OSOP Scheme Gets A Boost In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam Division | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railways' innovative 'One Station One Product' (OSOP) scheme, aimed at promoting local products and empowering small businesses, has significantly boosted the Ratlam division. The scheme, implemented at 18 stations in the division, has benefited 70 entrepreneurs and is expected to expand to more stations and institutions in the coming phases.

Under the scheme, stalls selling local products have been set up at stations in Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam, Nagda, Chittorgarh, Nimbahera, Neemuch, Dahod, Sehore, Mandsaur, Maksi, Fatehabad Chandravatiganj, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Laxmibai Nagar, Chanderia, Shujalpur and Jaora.

The products on offer include Bhairogarh print, jute products, leather products, wooden toys, honey, bakery items, herbal and green tea, semi-processed food items like pickles, papad, khakhra, amla candy, murabba, tribal products and items made from cow dung such as idols and decorative items.

Read Also
MP: Drones, HD CCTV Cameras To Monitor All 416 Power Sub-Stations Across State
article-image

According to senior PRO Pradeep Sharma, the response to the scheme has been very positive, with commuters showing a keen interest in purchasing local products. The scheme fulfills its objective of promoting 'Vocal for Local' and boosting the local economy.

The expansion of the OSOP scheme is expected to benefit more entrepreneurs and institutions, further contributing to the growth of local industries. With its focus on promoting local products, the scheme is set to play a significant role in the development of the region.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vocal For Local: OSOP Scheme Gets A Boost In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam Division

Vocal For Local: OSOP Scheme Gets A Boost In Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam Division

MP: Government College Students Deprived Of Quality Education; No Action Taken On Former Principal's...

MP: Government College Students Deprived Of Quality Education; No Action Taken On Former Principal's...

Madhya Pradesh: CBN Seizes 1.2 Kg Of Methamphetamine In Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: CBN Seizes 1.2 Kg Of Methamphetamine In Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Man, Stepmother Held For Raping Girl In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Man, Stepmother Held For Raping Girl In Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: SAF’s 350 Jawans To Perform In Ujjain's Mahakal Sawari On July 29

Madhya Pradesh: SAF’s 350 Jawans To Perform In Ujjain's Mahakal Sawari On July 29