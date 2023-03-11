VISION 2042: City’s comprehensive mobility plan for 20 years drawn

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind and making provisions for the growth projection for the next 20 years, a comprehensive mobility plan of the city has been drawn.

Under the plan, the need of a western Ring Road, extension of Metro train services up to Mhow-Pithampur and Ujjain and the construction of 107 flyovers were mentioned. Now, the plan will be deliberated and finally incorporated in the master plan of the city, MP Shankar Lalwani said.

The comprehensive mobility plan of the city has been drawn by a prominent consultancy firm of New Delhi, and the presentation was made at a meeting held at the collector’s office on Thursday.

MP Shankar Lalwani presided over the meeting. Collector Dr. Ilayaraja T. Mayor Pushyamitra

Bhargav, MLA Ramesh Mendola, Malini Goud and Akash Vijayvargiya were present at the meeting.

As per a study by the year 2042, the population of the city would be more than 74 lakh and it would be extremely important to fix the traffic for such a fast-growing population. The presentation covered eight major topics such as the city’s land use and transport integration, road network strategy, public transport and intermediate public transport systems, non-motorized transport, traffic engineering and management, parking management and the technological measures required for the same. In the study emphasis was given on decongesting the core area of the city and developing the city in such a way that basic amenities and things of daily use are available in every part of the city so that people don’t have to travel to the core city area every now and then.

Major suggestions

-Sub-city centres should be developed in different areas of the city.

-Need to construct 940 square km of roads in the city.

-Need to complete the city’s Ring Road.

-The run of under-developing Metro train services should be extended up to Mhow-Pithampur and Ujjain.

-107 new flyovers or road over bridges need to be constructed.

-5 new intercity terminals should be built.

- A multi-modal hub should be developed where all the means of transport present in the city are available at one place like Metro, city bus, magic and electronic rickshaw.

-822 bus stops were also proposed in the city.

- Around 3,000 city buses will be required by 2042.

-The freight transportation system of the city should also be integrated with the master plan of the city.

Observation of study

-More than 35% people in the city use two-wheelers.

-The same number of people drive cars.

-About 20% people use city buses.

-While 12% of people still use auto rickshaws.

-The number of pedestrians is about 23%.

-Two per cent people use cycles.

The study has presented a comprehensive mobility plan of the city for its requirement for the next 20 years. Now the plan will be deliberated with the city development agencies like IDA, PWD, Railways, Metro Rail Corporation, IMC, and TNCP etc. Following the deliberation, the

findings would be incorporated in the master plan of the city.

-Shankar Lalwani, MP.

Railways to issue tender for construction of Shastri Bridge soon

In the meeting in-depth discussion was made on construction of new ROBs in place of Shastri Bridge. MP Lalwani said new ROBs would be built along with the redevelopment

of the city railway station. Both the works would be done by a single agency appointed by the Railways. The railways is likely to issue the tender for both projects soon. Efforts will be made to complete the construction of this bridge as soon as possible.