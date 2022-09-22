Virendra Sastiya Murder Case: Hindu outfit submit memo demanding death penalty to accused

Udaygarh (Madhya Pradesh): Members of Hindu Yuva Janjati Sangathan submitted a memorandum to Udaygarh police station in-charge addressing the Chief Minister of the state demanding the death penalty to Jishan Qureshi, the main accused in Virendra Sastiya murder case.

Sangathan members demanded to the administration to seize the accused property in Kukshi as well.

It was told in the memorandum that the accused Jishan, is a habitual offender and involved in many serious cases related to murder, robbery, assault and love jihad. The administration even externed him and kept an eye on his criminal records. Being a habitual criminal, he indulges in crime and commits acts that disturb the peace and spread anger among the public.

Earlier on Sunday, Alirajpur police arrested his wife, Kavita, wife of deceased Virendra, her lover Jishan, son of Salim Qureshi, a resident of Kukshi and his friend Hikmat Ali for murdering Virendra and disposing of his body on the riverside.

The police booked the deceased's wife and main conspirator Kavita, her lover Jishan and Hikmat under Section 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 212 (concealing a person) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of Love and Religious Freedom Act and SC, ST Act.