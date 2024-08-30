VIDEO: Indore Private Hospital Staff Thrash Patient’s Relatives After They Request To Apply ’Vibhuti’ On Her Forehead

VIDEO: Indore Private Hospital Staff Thrash Patient’s Relatives After They Request To Apply Sacred Ash To Her | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of altercation between hospital staff and patient’s relatives emerged from Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital on Friday evening. It is said that the clash erupted after the patient's family requested to visit her and apply sacred ash (bhabhuti or vibhuti) on her forehead for her quick recovery.

According to information, Sunita from Guna had been admitted to Aurobindo Hospital on August 23 due to a lung condition. On Friday evening, her son Jitendra, daughter Jyoti and another relative arrived at the hospital.

#WATCH | Hospital Staff and Pateint's Relatives Get Into A Fight At Indore's Aurobindo Hospital Over Applying Sacred Ash#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/GeQhMtcBC0 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 30, 2024

They requested the security guards to allow at least one family member to see the patient, as her condition was critical. They also requested to apply sacred ash to the patient, but the guards refused, which later on turned into a violent clash.

FP Photo

Mobile phones of those trying to capture altercation were snatched

In the video it can be seen that the hospital staff and security guards thrashed the relatives of a patient badly. The situation worsened as the guards and hospital staff surrounded the family members, including a woman, and assaulted all of them.

FP Photo

As per sources, the hospital guards reportedly seized the mobile phones of those trying to record the incident.

After the chaos, the patient was discharged from Aurobindo Hospital and taken to another facility for treatment. Her condition remains critical.