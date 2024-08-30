 VIDEO: Indore Private Hospital Staff Thrash Patient’s Relatives After They Request To Apply ’Vibhuti’ On Her Forehead
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreVIDEO: Indore Private Hospital Staff Thrash Patient’s Relatives After They Request To Apply ’Vibhuti’ On Her Forehead

VIDEO: Indore Private Hospital Staff Thrash Patient’s Relatives After They Request To Apply ’Vibhuti’ On Her Forehead

According to information, Sunita from Guna had been admitted to Aurobindo Hospital on August 23 due to a lung condition.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
article-image
VIDEO: Indore Private Hospital Staff Thrash Patient’s Relatives After They Request To Apply Sacred Ash To Her | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video of altercation between hospital staff and patient’s relatives emerged from Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital on Friday evening. It is said that the clash erupted after the patient's family requested to visit her and apply sacred ash (bhabhuti or vibhuti) on her forehead for her quick recovery.

According to information, Sunita from Guna had been admitted to Aurobindo Hospital on August 23 due to a lung condition. On Friday evening, her son Jitendra, daughter Jyoti and another relative arrived at the hospital. 

They requested the security guards to allow at least one family member to see the patient, as her condition was critical. They also requested to apply sacred ash to the patient, but the guards refused, which later on turned into a violent clash.

FP Photo

Read Also
Indore: 3-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Near Khajrana Temple; Murder Suspected
article-image

Mobile phones of those trying to capture altercation were snatched

FPJ Shorts
Actor Vishak Nair Receives Death Threats After Confusion Over His Role In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: 'Check Your Facts'
Actor Vishak Nair Receives Death Threats After Confusion Over His Role In Kangana Ranaut's Emergency: 'Check Your Facts'
Mumbai: Clear Bridge Ventures LLP Acquires Malad West IT Park For ₹335 Crore In Major Real Estate Deal
Mumbai: Clear Bridge Ventures LLP Acquires Malad West IT Park For ₹335 Crore In Major Real Estate Deal
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Mandatorily Enforce CPCB Guidelines On PoP Idols For All Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Mandatorily Enforce CPCB Guidelines On PoP Idols For All Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals
Rapper Badshah Takes Dig At Comedian Samay Raina's Show India's Got Latent: 'Downfall Is Real'
Rapper Badshah Takes Dig At Comedian Samay Raina's Show India's Got Latent: 'Downfall Is Real'

In the video it can be seen that the hospital staff and security guards thrashed the relatives of a patient badly. The situation worsened as the guards and hospital staff surrounded the family members, including a woman, and assaulted all of them. 

FP Photo

As per sources, the hospital guards reportedly seized the mobile phones of those trying to record the incident.

After the chaos, the patient was discharged from Aurobindo Hospital and taken to another facility for treatment. Her condition remains critical.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Indore Private Hospital Staff Thrash Patient’s Relatives After They Request To Apply...

VIDEO: Indore Private Hospital Staff Thrash Patient’s Relatives After They Request To Apply...

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 30: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of August 30: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

MP August 30 Weather Update: Mixed Weather In State; New System To Drench Eastern Districts...

MP August 30 Weather Update: Mixed Weather In State; New System To Drench Eastern Districts...

Indore: 3-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Near Khajrana Temple; Murder Suspected

Indore: 3-Month-Old Baby Girl Found Dead In Water Tank Near Khajrana Temple; Murder Suspected

Class 9 Girl Hangs Self After Sister Complains To Dad About Her School-Bunk In Indore

Class 9 Girl Hangs Self After Sister Complains To Dad About Her School-Bunk In Indore