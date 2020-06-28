Veiled threat: Man duped of Rs 14 Lakh in the name of masks in Indore

Indore: It is confirmed that we need to live in the new world and be equipped with mask, hand sanitizers. However, these products have also opened up new vistas of “opportunities” for many. Police booked a person for duping a man of Rs 14.50 lakh in the name of selling him masks in Tukoganj police station area on Saturday. The accused used three mobile numbers to call the complainant and receive money from him.

According to the police, Bengali Square resident Pratik Sanketi, lodged a complaint that a person on his mobile number made a phone call and told him that he is involved in procuring of N-95 masks. After gaining Sanketi’s trust, the accused told him to transfer Rs 14.50 lakh to his account to get the masks delivered in the city. Sanketi sent across the money but he (the accused) didn’t send the consignment of masks. The complainant tried to contact the accused several times but failed to get in touch with him. The complainant told the police that the accused used three mobile numbers to contact him. The police are trying to trace the accused on the basis of mobile numbers and the location of the calls. No arrest was made till the filing of the report.