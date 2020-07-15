Veggie marts, medical stores contribute 60% of daily corona cases: Indore Municipal Corporation

“Our survey has revealed that startling figure… People in large numbers gather in these mini vegetable markets without maintaining social distance and get infected”IMC Commissioner, Pratibha Pal
FP VIEW: It may be recalled that the crucial Crisis Management Meeting was deliberating on having a lockdown again following the spurt in cases. The top order of the administration also said that it would review the situation on Saturday and take a call. However, it may also be noted that industrialists had urged the admin to keep them out of the purview of fresh lockdown owing to the heavy losses they incurred during the former lockdown regimes. It’s a tricky situation, however, the authorities are doing the best, in the given circumstances to contain the menace.
Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) here on Wednesday claimed that unauthorized vegetable markets and medical stores are contributing nearly 60 per cent of daily Covid-19 cases.
“Our survey has revealed that startling figure,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.
She stated that the main cause of concern to them is mini vegetable markets which are set up illegally in different parts of the city.
“People in large numbers gather in these mini vegetable markets without maintaining social distance and get infected,” she said.
The municipal commissioner stated that they would have crack down on illegal vegetable markets.
She stated that the vendors selling vegetables on handcarts should ensure that they should not be stand at one place. “They should keep on moving so that people in large number do not get around for purchase,” she stated.
The commissioner stated that the district administration has asked medical stores to enhance measures to check spread of coronavirus from people coming to their stores for purchase of medicine.
Pal stated that the IMC has pressed e-rickshaws in all 19 zones for spreading awareness regarding Covid-19.
“We are also conducting ‘roko-toko’ campaign in the city. Those who are still violating norms are penalised,” she stated.
Pal also stated that people know well that they would return uninfected to their homes if wear mask and follow social distancing. “Still some are reluctant which prompts authorities to take action against them,” she added.
