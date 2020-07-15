Veggie marts, medical stores contribute 60% of daily corona cases: Indore Municipal Corporation

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) here on Wednesday claimed that unauthorized vegetable markets and medical stores are contributing nearly 60 per cent of daily Covid-19 cases.

“Our survey has revealed that startling figure,” said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

She stated that the main cause of concern to them is mini vegetable markets which are set up illegally in different parts of the city.

“People in large numbers gather in these mini vegetable markets without maintaining social distance and get infected,” she said.

The municipal commissioner stated that they would have crack down on illegal vegetable markets.

She stated that the vendors selling vegetables on handcarts should ensure that they should not be stand at one place. “They should keep on moving so that people in large number do not get around for purchase,” she stated.

The commissioner stated that the district administration has asked medical stores to enhance measures to check spread of coronavirus from people coming to their stores for purchase of medicine.

Pal stated that the IMC has pressed e-rickshaws in all 19 zones for spreading awareness regarding Covid-19.

“We are also conducting ‘roko-toko’ campaign in the city. Those who are still violating norms are penalised,” she stated.

Pal also stated that people know well that they would return uninfected to their homes if wear mask and follow social distancing. “Still some are reluctant which prompts authorities to take action against them,” she added.