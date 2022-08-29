e-Paper Get App

VD Sharma hails Bhargav’s Electric Vehicle move: ‘Other mayors should follow suit’

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 29, 2022, 01:38 AM IST
article-image
BJP state president VD Sharma sits in mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav’s EV car in the city on Sunday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president VD Sharma, here on Sunday, praised mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav’s move of using an electric car as his official vehicle and added that the mayors of the other cities should also follow suit.

“Electric vehicles (EVs) are environment-friendly, so I’m happy that Bhargav is using one in the city. We’d promised to give a smart mayor to this smart city and we’ve delivered on our promise. Bhargav is making smart moves,” he told reporters.

Bhargav gave a ride to Sharma, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP city chief Gourav Ranadive in his EV. In fact, Sharma reached the BJP office from Pipliyahana Square in Bhargav’s EV.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union minister Nitin Gadkari are making constant efforts for environment conservation. Use of an EV by a mayor is a good experiment in that direction. This experiment will be highlighted at a convention of BJP mayors in Ahmedabad. Bhargav will take up this subject at the convention. I think that mayors of other places should also use EVs as their official vehicles,” he said.

Sharma met newly elected BJP corporators and addressed them. Earlier, he attended a condolence meeting held for senior BJP leader Vishnu Prasad Shukla who recently passed away. He also met Vijayvargiya and went to Pitraparvat. Sharma also called on former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan at her residence.

article-image

