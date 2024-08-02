 Vayu Mitra Abhiyan Launched To Combat Environmental Pollution In Indore
Vayu Mitra Abhiyan Launched To Combat Environmental Pollution In Indore

We should not let Indore become Delhi, says Dr Khurana.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 09:54 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Aimed at freeing city from pollution, organisations come together to launch the Vayu Mitra Campaign on the occasion of World Lung Cancer Day on Thursday. Organised by the Lung Care Foundation, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Environment Conservation Activity and Gyanpushp Foundation, the event emphasised collaborative efforts to improve air quality.

ACP Traffic Arvind Tiwari inaugurated the Vayu Mitra sticker, encouraging citizens to pledge their commitment to protect Indore's environment. Dr Rajiv Khurana, warned against allowing Indore to follow in Delhi's polluted footsteps. ‘We still have time to make the city pollution-free and save the environment from becoming toxic.

While people can survive without food or water for days, we cannot live without breathing. To ensure our survival, we must make the city pollution-free. Indore has achieved the status of a smart city and its citizens must also act smartly in the city's interest,’ he stressed.

Dr Salil Bhargava addressed doctors and social workers, highlighting how united efforts could significantly reduce pollution levels. Environmentalist Dr Dilip Waghela pointed out the detrimental effects of smoking on both lungs and the environment. The workshop saw participation from several notable figures, including Dr Narendra Patidar, Dr Ravi Dosi, Dr Dilip Acharya, OP Sharma, Dr Suresh Dholve, Dr NP Jaiswal, and Dr RS Chauhan.

