Vasundhara Woman Health Cell inaugurated at VU

Ujjain: Vasundhara Woman Health Cell was inaugurated by vice chancellor Akhilesh Pandey and Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal national vice president Aruna Saraswat on Vikram University premises on Wednesday.

In his presidential address Pandey said that health of girl child is the base of healthy family and healthy society. The branches of the cell will be set up in all 188 colleges under the university. National Service scheme, woman and child development department and Social Science department of the university also organised a career counseling session for the girls.

Chief Guest Aruna Saraswat in her address said that woman and vasundhara (earth) both stand for creation, so the both should be protected. Saraswat appreciated Vikram University for caring for woman’s health and education.

The welcome speech was delivered by Social Science HOD Dr Jyoti Upadhyay while coordinator Dr Prashant Pouranik threw light the activities of NSS. The progamme was conducted Neeta Jadhav while the vote of thanks was delivered by Dr Navneeta Tiwari. On this occasion Dr Manu Gouraha, Dr Uttap Meena, university staff and students were present.