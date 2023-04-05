Varsities asked to reserve facilities for CUET (UG) exam

Pixabay/Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the common university entrance test (CUET)-2023, University Grants Commission has asked universities and colleges to reserve their facilities for the entrance exam for admission in undergraduate courses offered by 232 universities including all 44 central universities across the country. NTA will be conducting the CUET (UG) exam from May 21 to 31.

In an official notice addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities, UGC secretary Manish Joshi said that CUET (UG)-2023 will be held from May 21 to 31. NTA and UGC have also kept June 1 to 7, 2023 as reserved dates for the CUET (UG)-2023.

"All educational partners, institutes, colleges and universities are urged to support UGC and NTA in this national duty. UGC may require to utilise your university facilities during this period," reads the official notice.

Students who had applied for CUET (UG) for admission in central universities and 190 other state private and deemed to be universities will be appearing for the exam.

CUET(UG) registration had begun on February 9 and the last date to apply for the same was March 12. As very less number of students had applied for the CUET (UG) due to ongoing CBSE Class 12th exams, the NTA had extended the deadline for registration till March 30. The NTA was expected to further extend the registration deadline but it did not do so.

