Vandana Raghuvangshi murder case: Woman partner, two others arrested

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police have cracked the sensational Vandana Raghuvangshi murder case with the arrest of her woman business partner and two of her cousin brothers whom she had hired for Rs 1.5 lakh to kill Vandana.

Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said the blood-stained body of Vandana, a resident of Patnipura, was found in her rented house in Vidya Palace Colony, Aerodrome Road, on Sunday afternoon. Vandana was alone at the time of the incident.

Shukla said that Vandana and her two female friends had taken the house on rent a few days before the incident, ostensibly to run a tiffin centre, but in reality, they were running a prostitution racket. Police said they had sufficient evidence to substantiate their contention.

However, blackmail appears to be the main reason behind the murder. Shukla said that Vandana used to blackmail her woman partner, one of the three accused in the case, by threatening that she would send her (woman partner's) sleazy photos and videos to her mother to defame her. Vandana wanted to ensure that her partner remained completely under her grip. The blackmailing started after Vandana and her woman partner fought after she (Vandana) found that her partner was directly entertaining some ‘clients’ without giving her a cut of the proceeds.

The woman partner, who lives in Dewas, had told her family that she worked in a boutique in Indore and was afraid that Vandana might expose her any day. Fed up with the blackmail, she decided to murder Vandana and gave Rs 1.5 lakh to her two cousin brothers, Ashok and Golu, also from Dewas, to kill Vandana.

TI Shukla said Ashok and Golu are brothers and have confessed to the murder. As per the plan, the accused reached the house, and they threw chilli powder at Vandana’s face, which immobilised her. They caught hold of her and slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon, and then fled.

Initially, the partner was not on the radar of the police, but when they dug deeper, they came to know about the fight between her and Vandana. Then with the help of technical investigation, they cracked the case.