Vaccine target in Indore: 1st dose by month end, 2nd dose by Diwali, say CM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that Indore will complete vaccination of the targeted population, with first dose, by the end of this month while it will complete vaccination, both doses, by Diwali.

“Madhya Pradesh will create history in vaccination as all targeted population of the state would be vaccinated by the end of September while we will try to complete vaccination with both the doses, by December 31,” he said adding “We will not let any scarcity of vaccine derail the drive in the state.”

Meanwhile, enthusiasm among people for getting vaccinated continued even on Thursday, the second day of Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2.0, as over 89,000 people were inoculated.

Over 2.06 lakh people were vaccinated in two days which increased the number of people vaccinated with at least one dose to over 27.44 lakh which is 97.75 per cent of the total targeted population of 28.07 lakh people.

The pace of vaccinations was slow on Thursday morning as the Health department officials had started 400 vaccination sites with the target of vaccinating over 1 lakh people.

“We have over-achieved our target as we got the official target of vaccinating 50,000 people on the second day. However, we pushed our limits and had increased the target to 1 lakh people and we could reach the target of 89,000,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

Moreover, over 6592 pregnant women have been vaccinated so far with the first dose of vaccine while 21 pregnant women have taken the second dose as well.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 10:50 PM IST