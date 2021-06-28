Vaccination in Indore: No vax left, no drive for two days

Indore: Shortage of vaccines continued in the city as only 7000 people could be inoculated on Monday. Moreover, health officials claimed that there is no chance of getting a vaccine for the next two days and now the drive will be started again only on July 1.

Vaccination drives in the city had picked up pace from June 21 as the administration started a mega vaccination drive but their tall claims to vaccinate over 8 lakh people by June 30 fell flat due to unavailability of vaccine doses.

“Yes, we are facing an acute shortage of vaccines as we could vaccinate only over 7000 people on Monday. The vaccination drive was started from the leftover vaccine only at 20 sites,” Immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.