Vaccination in Indore: No vax left, no drive for two days

Indore: Shortage of vaccines continued in the city as only 7000 people could be inoculated on Monday. Moreover, health officials claimed that there is no chance of getting a vaccine for the next two days and now the drive will be started again only on July 1.
Vaccination drives in the city had picked up pace from June 21 as the administration started a mega vaccination drive but their tall claims to vaccinate over 8 lakh people by June 30 fell flat due to unavailability of vaccine doses.
“Yes, we are facing an acute shortage of vaccines as we could vaccinate only over 7000 people on Monday. The vaccination drive was started from the leftover vaccine only at 20 sites,” Immunisation officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.
He added that they have also received intimation from the state health department that vaccine doses would be provided for July 1 now as no vaccination drive will take place for next two days.
“We will get doses for the drive on July 1 i.e. for Thursday. We don’t have any drive on Tuesday as routine vaccination will be done while we will not organise any drive on Wednesday due to non availability of vaccine. We don’t have any vaccine left in the stock as the remaining doses of COVAXIN were used for inoculating people for the second dose on Monday,” Dr Gupta said adding “The drive on Saturday will also be only for vaccinating people with the second dose.”
Many people return without taking the jab
Large number of people who reached the vaccination sites had to return disappointed as the doses of vaccine had been exhausted. Staff at the vaccination centres had to inform people to come back on July 1 to get the jab. Most of the centres ran out of vaccines even before 1 pm.
Vaccination in city at a glance (As per COWIN portal)
1 7,229 people were vaccinated on Monday
2 Total 24.21 lakh doses administered in the city so far including 21.01 lakh people only with the first dose and over 2.92 lakh people have taken the second dose as well.
3 Over 13.29 lakh male and 10.90 lakh females were vaccinated at least with the first dose.
4 Over 20.55 lakh doses of COVISHIELD and 3.66 lakh doses of COVAXIN administered in the city.
5 Over 13.60 lakh people between age 18 and 44 years of age vaccinated at least with the first dose of vaccine
6 Over 6.39 lakh people between age 45 and 60 years vaccinated at least with first dose
7 Over 4.21 lakh people above 60 years of age were vaccinated at least with the first dose.
