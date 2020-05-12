UTD exams three weeks after lockdown is over in MP

Here is news for students of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) teaching departments seeking to know the dates of exams. The university on Monday decided to hold UTD exams nearly three weeks after lockdown over coronavirus is lifted from all over the state.

“The decision was taken in a video conference meeting of a ‘UTD Covid Cell’ held on Monday. It was decided in the meeting that the exams should be held at least three weeks after lockdown is lifted so that outstation students get enough time to return to the city,” said DAVV media coordinator Chandan Gupta.

He stated that many students from different parts of the state and the country come to the city to study in DAVV teaching departments. “Most of them had returned to their homes when the lockdown was imposed for checking spread of coronavirus,” he added.

As precautionary measures, the university has decided to make it mandatory for all students, teachers and staff to come to UTD wearing masks and gloves. The university will provide masks and gloves to its staff whereas students would have to arrange the same on their own.

Chemical will be provided to sanitize hands to all at the main entrance of departments.

The university will also check temperature of students, staffers and teachers using thermal device. “During exams, social distancing will be followed. The students will be made to sit at a prescribed distance,” Gupta said.

As exams of all students are not held on the same dates, it will be not much difficult for the university to maintain social distancing.

But resuming classes will be a big challenge.

“We have decided to increase the number of sections so that social distancing norm can be implemented,” Gupta said.