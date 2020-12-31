Ushering in Good news: Putting Indore on the fast track

Putting Indore on the fast track





MANISH UPADHYAY



Indore: After a lull and complete lockdown in most portion of 2020, 2021 is expected to be a year of activity. The new year is coming up with great expectations as various

facilities will be operational or their foundation stone laying will be done.



Airport: Boomi pujan of the new terminal building



*Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport Administration will receive the most

awaited 20.48 acre land from the State Government, where it will

execute the futuristic Master plan.



*Under the Master plan, the boomi pujan for the construction of a

separate new terminal building will be done.



* The new terminal building will be used for operation of domestic flights

* Extended and state-of-the-art vehicle parking lot

* Two more aerobridges



-As told by DABH Airport Director Aryama Sanyal











Fatehabad-Ujjain broad gauge and

Rau-Tehi electrification to be dedicated



* The 19-km-long newly converted gauge Fatehabad-Ujjain section is ready. It would be open for operations before January-end. This will save time and distance between Indore-Ujjain.



-The electrification of 8.5 km long Rau-Tehi section is ready. It

would also be operational and dedicated before January end. It will help

in speedy movement of goods trains on the section.



-As Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam Vineet Gupta informed.







National Highway: Construction of Indore-Khandwa section likely to begin







*Construction of about 100 km long Indore-Khandwa National Highway

is likely to be rolled out in 2021. It is being constructed in 2 slots. The construction of one slot is under way and the other would also begin in 2021



-The construction work of correction in alignment of Agra-Bombay Road

at Bakaner Ghat, which is identified as accident prone zone, is also

likely to be rolled out in 2021, if NHAI can acquire forest land. The project is already approved.



-Digital payment of toll will be 100% implemented through Fastag.

Currently, the facility of payment of cash is extended till February

15.



-As told by Manish Asati, Project Director, NHAI, Indore











Companies: NCLT Bench will be will be functional



*The MP bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) would be

operational in the city by the first quarter of the New Year



*The bench set up is underway at Anandvan building of IDA in

Pipliyahana area. This will end the traveling

of CAs, CS and advocates of both parties to Ahmedabad.



-As told by sources of Ministry of Corporate Affairs