Use COVID time in investing in building organisation, says Samir Parikh, leadership trainer

Indore: "During the scary time of COVID-19 pandemic an employer must invest in building organisational resilience. It must have the capability of acquiring & developing talent," said Samir Parikh, internationally acclaimed leadership trainer, while addressing a webinar organised by Indore Management Association on HR Discussion Meet on the topic “Co-re Strategy and VID-er Reach : The New Normal of People Practices”.

Parikh said an organization must develop the capability to adapt positively to pressure, setbacks, challenges & change in order to achieve peak performance like; Self belief, optimism, purposeful direction, adaptability, ingenuity, challenge orientation, emotion regulation & support seeking.

Samir started the session by stating that; COVID can be classified as CO-re Strategy & VID-er reach, further explaining to it, he said that C-stands for Create internal capabilities of reserves, resilience O-stands for Orient people on an agile adaptation of change. V-stands for Venerate disruption warriors & disruptive ideas. I-stands for Imbue culture of trust. D-stands for Develop Sanguine leadership.