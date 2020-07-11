Use COVID time in investing in building organisation, says Samir Parikh, leadership trainer

Indore: "During the scary time of COVID-19 pandemic an employer must invest in building organisational resilience. It must have the capability of acquiring & developing talent," said Samir Parikh, internationally acclaimed leadership trainer, while addressing a webinar organised by Indore Management Association on HR Discussion Meet on the topic “Co-re Strategy and VID-er Reach : The New Normal of People Practices”.
Parikh said an organization must develop the capability to adapt positively to pressure, setbacks, challenges & change in order to achieve peak performance like; Self belief, optimism, purposeful direction, adaptability, ingenuity, challenge orientation, emotion regulation & support seeking.
Samir started the session by stating that; COVID can be classified as CO-re Strategy & VID-er reach, further explaining to it, he said that C-stands for Create internal capabilities of reserves, resilience O-stands for Orient people on an agile adaptation of change. V-stands for Venerate disruption warriors & disruptive ideas. I-stands for Imbue culture of trust. D-stands for Develop Sanguine leadership.
Strategic aspects for future:
· Reserves – Build strong internal financial reserves & also encourage employees to save for rainy days.
· Rationality – Develop pragmatic policies to balance interests of all stakeholders.
· Orient people on agile adaptation of disruptive changes.
· Orient people to anticipate & embrace disruptive changes.
· Focus on agility to create plan B & Plan C for all people practices to address uncertain & unexpected changes.
· Keep orienting employees from onboarding stage for agile adaptation of policies, roles & benefits. This orientation needs to be a perennial exercise.
· Recognise warriors, incentive ideas.
· Highlight these ideas & their actions to inspire others.
Develop Sanguine Leadership:
Create new leadership capability assessment & development framework.
Continuously develop & coach team leads & managers on leadership framework, especially millenials.
Imbue Culture of Trust:
Create & operate multiple communication channels to restore hope.
Empathise to alleviate & fear of the unknown.
