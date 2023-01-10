Urea Loot Case: Police bring Congress MLA to Alot for questioning

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A day after absconding Congress MLA Manoj Chawla , wanted in Urea Loot Case, surrendered in Indore court, Alot police brought the legislator to the town for questioning. Indore court for MP and MLA on Tuesday had sent Chawla to Alot police remand for one day.

The Congress MLA who was on the run for 58 days had surrendered in a court in Indore.

On November 10, 2022, case was registered against the MLA under Sections 353 (deterring government servant from discharging duties), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Tuesday, a team of Alot police reached Indore and filed an application in the court demanding remand of Chawla for questioning.

After the hearing, the court ordered Chawla to be kept on police remand till January 11. After getting the orders, Alot police team reached Indore Jail and from there left for Alot with Chawla.

Supporters shower petals on Chawla

Hundreds of MLA’s supporters came on road raising slogans when he was brought to Alot. His supporters, who were gathered in front of the police station, showered flowers on the MLA as he was taken inside the police station.

