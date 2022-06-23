Urban Body Polls: 25 candidates withdraw nomination in Shamgarh

LS polls |

Shamgarh (Madhya Pradesh): On the last date of withdrawal of nomination on Wednesday, as many as 25 candidates withdrew their names. Subsequently, the final list of candidates was prepared and election symbols were allotted to them.

Earlier, a total of 85 candidates had filed nominations from 15 wards in Shamgarh out of which, one form was rejected in the scrutiny process while 25 other candidates withdrew nominations.

In all 60 candidates are contesting the polls of which 15 are from Congress, 15 from BJP and 9 from Aam Aadmi Party and the rest from other smaller parties and independents. Independent candidates who are in fray could make life tough for both Congress and BJP. Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung tried hard to persuade the independents but could not succeed in the attempt.

Notably, the notification for the nomination process was issued on June 11 and the last date for filing papers was June 18. Scrutiny of applications was conducted on June 20 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature was June 22. Elections would be held using the electronic voting machine.