Urban Body Elections: CM Shivraj celebrates first victory; Congress assures of all help in the winning districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the winning mayor candidates in the counting of the first phase of urban body elections the mayor candidates of Gwalior, Jabalpur and Singrauli for getting majority.

Taking to the microblogging site, the CM said, "Many thanks to the public for the historic results that came today in the first phase of the urban body elections of Madhya Pradesh. I assure you that we will never let it break the faith you have expressed in BJP.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party has created a glorious history of victory this time in the municipal elections. I congratulate all the worker brothers and sisters and express my heartfelt gratitude to the public. Clearly we are winning in municipal elections, Congress in three and AAP in one, but Congress has not won completely even in three."

"In the election of wards, the Bharatiya Janata Party has got majority in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Singrauli also. I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the public representatives, ministers, MLAs, workers, who are engaged in this election day and night. Let us all together create a new history of development and public welfare, serve the people of the state humbly."

Former CM Kamal Nath congratulated and extended wishes to the mayor candidates of Gwalior, Jabalpur, Chhindwara and all the winning councilors of Congress in Municipal Corporation, Municipality, Nigam Parishad, who were victorious in the counting of the first phase of urban body elections.

The PCC Chief of state paid special thanks to the voters of these areas, who expressed their confidence in the Congress by giving their support to the party.

In a tweet, Nath said, "We will never let their trust be broken. We respect the mandate and we will review it comprehensively. BJP fought this election on the basis of police, money, administration and by misusing power. Despite that, we have got immense support of the people in these elections. People have rejected BJP."

"We have full hope and confidence that the results of the second phase of the urban body will also lead to the victory of Congress. I give the credit of this victory to the people of the area and the Congress workers, who worked tirelessly day and night to make the Congress win. But the struggle is not over yet, now it is the turn of Mission-2023," said the PCC chief in the tweet.

