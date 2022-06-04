Urban Body Elections: Ban on unauthorised cut-outs, posters & campaign materials

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citing urban body elections, district election officer Manish Singh has issued guidelines for political parties, candidates and other persons regarding obtaining permission to put up hoardings, banners, posters and other campaign materials.

According to the order issued, the installation of any kind of unauthorised cut-outs, banners, posters, flex, flags and other promotional materials is strictly prohibited. Permissions have been given to display advertisements on hoardings at various places in the city under the prevailing advertising policy by the concerned local body. These permissions are granted to various advertisement agencies and BOT operators, from whom a monthly one-time fee is charged by the corporation.

Generally, the permission is not taken from the local body concerned by the operators on day to day for changing advertisements.

It will be mandatory to take prior permission /no-objection from the corporation for any kind of election-related or political advertisements for display at all such valid and permitted places during the urban body elections.

Out of the total reserved places for advertisements, 70 per cent of the places will be kept reserved for the campaign related to the election and the remaining 30 per cent will be free for permission.

Out of these 70 per cent, at least 10 per cent will be kept reserved for independent candidates.

If applications were not received for the reserved places of advertisements then allotment can be made to others. Preference will be given to recognised political parties. Care will also be taken in this reservation that not more than 40 per cent of places are allotted to any one party or candidate.

Advertisement agency candidates/political parties will be charged for these advertisements at the rate fixed by the local body concerned.

The local body, after consulting their authorised advertising agencies, will fix the standard rates of advertisements to be displayed by the candidates/political parties at various places and send the rates with the district election office, so that the expenditure incurred can be included in the calculation of election expenditure by the candidate.

Action will be taken against defacement of properties illegally

Manish Singh has ordered strict compliance with the Madhya Pradesh Property Deformation Act during polls. He said that political parties, candidates or others should not deface any government property by writing slogans, or putting election material on them. In the case of private buildings, permission has to be taken in from the building owner concerned.

Singh has issued orders and directed to constitute Public Property Protection Squad under each police station area.

As per Section 3 of the Act, whoever, without the written permission of the property owner, by writing with ink, chalk, paint or any other substance, any property which comes in public view or marks it, defaces it, shall be punishable with fine.