UPSC 2019: Indore boy Pradeep Singh, son of a petrol pump worker, tops in MP with AIR-26

Pradeep Singh from Indore, who craked Union Public Service Commission Exam in 2018, has cleared UPSC exam again. This year, he cleared the exam with AIR 26.

The final results for Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Examination 2019 were announced today. Pradeep Singh is learnt to be the state’s topper in UPSC exam, 2019.

Son of a petrol pump worker, 23-year-old Pradeep made headlines last year when he cracked UPSC-2018. He got selected as assistant commissioner (income tax) last year.

He wanted to be an IAS but had to settle with the IRS. “By one marks, he missed the IAS post last year. So, he prepared again and this time, he managed to score higher rank. His and our dream have now come true,” said his brother Sandeep Singh.

He stated that the financial condition of his family improved when Pradeep became assistant commissioner (income tax). “Now, our father Manoj Singh does not work at the petrol pump,” Sandeep added.

The written part of Civil Services Examination was healed in in September 2019 and the interviews for Personality Test were held in February-August.

A total number of 829 candidates have been recommended for appointment.