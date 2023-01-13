e-Paper Get App
Upcoming India – New  Zealand ODI: All tickets sold out in 15 minutes

-Cricket lovers feel cheated

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 02:25 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Photo by Marty MELVILLE / AFP
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tickets for the January 24 ODI between India and New Zealand were sold out online within 15 minutes of the opening of the site on Thursday.

The site opened at 6 am and the traffic was so great that the site crashed.

Cricket lovers continued to wait throughout the day for the site to reopen, but they did not get any success. Once again, cricket lovers felt cheated by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association. It is feared that there might be black marketing of tickets.

30,000 capacity at Holkar

MPCA officials said Holkar Stadium has a capacity of 30,000, and the MPCA makes only 15,000 to 17,000 tickets available for sale. Strangely, it does not give any account of the remaining tickets to anyone. Earlier, MPCA used to sell tickets offline, but it stopped.  

