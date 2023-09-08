UP CM Yogi To Attend Function Of Devi Ahilyabai On Sept 13

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of UP, would be coming to the city on September 13. He would be participating in a programme to mark the 228th death anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

The decision to call CM Yogi in the function of Devi Ahiyabai Holkar was taken in the meeting of Ahilyotsav Samiti, which was held here. Former Lok Sabha Speaker and chairperson of Devi Ahilya Utsav Committee Sumitra Mahajan said that we have invited Yogi Adityanath to attend this event to be held on 13th September as the chief guest. There is every possibility of him attending the programme. Tai said that Devi Ahilya Bai is the mother of all of us. The committee has been celebrating the death anniversary festival of Ahilyabai Holkar from the last 108 years. She said that when people from outside the city come here they ask what is there to see here about Devi Ahilya Bai. So far we have not been able to build such a place but now the government has given the land and we are working on a plan to build a grand monument incorporating the personality, creativity and character of Ahilya Bai there.

Convener of the main event, MP Shankar Lalwani said that this time we all will have to work together to make the event more grand. Giving information about the preparations for the Palki Yatra, he said that all the platforms on the way would be set up on one side of the road. Loudspeakers from the welcome forums will also start at the time of the yatra. Noisy DJ etc. will not be included in the Yatra.

Cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat said that the thinking of Ahilyabai was related to the integrity of the country. Today Tai is taking the same thinking forward. It is a celebration of every class and everyone should participate in it.

