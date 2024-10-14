Untrained Fuel Filler In Indore Kills Colleague By Mistakenly Running Him Over Him With Vehicle

Left: Deceased Right: Representative image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A nondriver, who is a fuel filler, took the life of his colleague resting on a bench at the fuel pump under Vijay Nagar police station limits on Sunday early morning.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Rohit Singh Thakur (30), a resident of Mechanic Nagar, Sukhliya. He was a fuel filler at the CNG pump.

The bench on which the deceased was resting and trapped between the wall and car after the accident |

The shift-in-charge of CNG Pump Akash Kumar said that the incident occurred around 5:30 am at the CNG pump situated near Rasoma Square when the fuel filler Dhruv of Hira Nagar, who did not know how to drive, took the steering of a vehicle registered under MP Logistic which came for refuelling and ran over his colleague Rohit resting on a bench around 10 feet away after finishing his shift. The driver of the logistics company vehicle allowed Dhruv to sit on the driver’s seat and he was sitting next to him.

Dhruv, suddenly started the vehicle and pressed the accelerator and ran over Rohit. The vehicle finally stopped after hitting the wall, trapping Rohit between the vehicle and the wall. The entire incident happened in a matter of seconds. The injured Rohit was rushed to MY Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police launched a probe into the case to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.