Unlock1: Indore Municipal Corporation to stop free ration

With the gradual easing of restrictions, the Indore Municipal Corporation has decided to stop the distribution of free ration to the needy, which had commenced in March when COVID-induced lockdown was put in place.

Municipal Commissioner Pratibha Pal said, "We distributed 21-22 lakh packets. Now industrial activities are resuming, PDS shops are opening and unlock 1 has begun, so it's not needed." "Since March, Municipal Corporation has distributed ration to thousands of needy. By the end of May, more than 21 lakh ration kits have been distributed," she added.

The call centre which was opened to distribute free ration kits to the needy shut on May 31 and the remaining stock of rations will also be completely distributed within a day or two.

Some economic activities have resumed in Unlock 1, while it may take another one to two months to fully open the city.