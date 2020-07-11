Unlock – The New Trend: Online kitty, prayers to fight corona; the new way of bonding among women

Indore: Corona has changed the way we live and experience life in many ways including major changes in our lifestyle. Women generally went out together celebrating different colours of life in themes, parties and prayers.

Now, as we fight coronavirus, many such women groups including Beeba Social Group, Charming Girls Group, Sarvagya group, women for women group, etc. have formed a new way of connecting with each other.

While some are engaging in online kitty, many are using social media formats to share prayers and support each other with online prayer sessions.

“We are all connected via our whatsapp group, so every evening after our sermon, all the group members offer special prayers for the world to fight coronavirus,” homemaker Gollo Chhabra said.

To motivate everyone to offer the prayer known as ‘ardas’ everyone is required to give a heads up or some form of confirmation, as shared by group member Balbir Saini.

“Corona has changed the way we live, this includes our meet-ups,” homemaker Arvinder Kaur said. She added that the only way to connect positively in such difficult times is through prayers.