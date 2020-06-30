Unlock 2.0 in Indore: ​Shopping malls​ ​to reopen today from 9 am to 8 pm

Indore​​: With the beginning of the unlock-2 from Wednesday, after the gap of 77 days the shopping Malls of the city will reopen with stringent conditions. The entry of people age above 65 and below 10 and pregnant one will be banned. In the meantime public transport vehicle magic is also allowed to ply from the day with conditions.

Under the unlock-2 phase the district administration is going to give conditions permissions to some more commercial establishments from Wednesday. Collector and District Magistrate Manish Singh released the order of this regard on Tuesday night. The curfew will be continue in the city from 10 pm to 5 am and restrictions will remain same in containment areas. In the unlock-2 also the cinemas, gymnasium, bars, retardants, swimming pools, public gathering and assembly will be banned.

The shopping malls open between 9 am to 8 pm and at the entry point the temperature of the every individuals have to be recorded and hands also have to be sanitized. In case of arrival of more customers then the permissible limit, for them the waiting arrangements have to be made by Mall operators. To ensure the distancing of 6 feet, the stickers have to be set on the ground. In the lift of the malls only 4 persons have to be allowed to use it. The customers can get the entry in the Malls only after sanetize the hands and footwears. The washrooms have to be sanitized with a regular interval. In the food areas restaurants of the malls the dining facility is banned. Only parcel and delivery will be allowed.