Unlock 2.0 in Indore: Paan shops to reopen with conditions

Indore: There is good news for paan lovers of the city as the administration has permitted reopening of paan shops with immediate effect the city that the Paan shops allowed to re-open with immediate effect from Tuesday. The shops will, however, remain close on Sunday.

Collector Manish Singh issued the orders of this regard on Tuesday, wherein paan shops are allowed to reopen with immediate effect with certain conditions. As per the order, strict action will be taken against those who violate the conditions prescribed under the order.

All the paan shops registered with the Indore Municipal Corporation can remain open from 10 am to 8 pm. They will offer take away service only i.e. no customers will be allowed to stand and chat at the paan shops after purchasing their goods - they will have to leave the shop immediately. Spitoons will not be kept at these shops and no person will stand and chew paan or smoke cigarette there.

The paan, cigarettes and other goods sold will not be handed over directly by the shop keeper to the buyer. Rather, the shopkeeper will place the goods on a plate and the buyer will pick it up. Paper napkins will have to be used while making the transfer. Social distancing will have to be maintained at the shop and there should be sanitisers in place.