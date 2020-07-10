Unlock 2.0 in Indore: Administration plans to open mosques

Indore: The district administration is planning to open mosques, with certain conditions , in coming days so that Muslims can offer their ‘Namaz’ (prayers).

A delegation of Muslim leaders meet district collector Manish Singh and requested him to give permission for re-opening mosques.

After the meeting Collector Singh said he has assured them that permissions could be given with certain conditions so that the chances of coronavirus spreading is mitigated. Singh said that the leaders have suggested that they will hold prayers, particularly on Friday, in different slots of about 30 minutes each, to avoid large gatherings. Also, after the prayers there will be no ‘taqrir’. People coming for Namaz will have to do ‘wazu’ at home only.

City Qazi Dr Ishrat Ali said that we have given our suggestion on how to maintain social distancing and accordingly planned to organise prayers in 30 minutes slots. Sources said that the administration has denied permission for organising a goat fair in the city ahead of Eid festival.