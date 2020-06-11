Unlock 1.0 in Indore: Tepid response as only 25 % wholesale market shops open

Indore: After 78 days of lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 25 per cent of the shops of the wholesale markets reopened in the city on Thursday. There is still a ban on opening of retail shops.

The administration has started odd-even scheme in wholesale markets like Siyaganj, Ranipura, Maharani Road, Shastri Market, Marothia, Bartan Bazar, Bohara Bazar, MT Cloth Market – all around Rajwada. They are allowed to open from 10 am to 7 pm with half their shutters down and only for wholesale trade. No customer would be allowed in the shops, and orders will have to be taken via message or WhatsApp. In Siyaganj different colour stickers – Green and Red – have been given to mark out the Odd and Even shops.

Only 25% shops open, Rs 5 cr business done

Ramesh Khandelwal, President of Siyaganj Wholesale Merchants Association, informed that only 25% of the over 800 shops in Siyaganj opened on Thursday and they did a business of around Rs 5 crores.

Retail has to be opened

Sushil Sureka, general secretary of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry said permission has to be given to retail seller to bring back the shine in the market. “Indore is a feeder market. The purchaser comes and physically checks the quality of the product all over the market and then buys it. The administration has to understand this aspect,” Sureka said.

Customers allowed in banks from 11 am to 5 pm

Collector and district magistrate Manish Singh has given permission to all banks to allow customers from 11 am to 5 pm. The officers and employees are allowed to work in the bank from 9 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm for their internal work; during this period no customers will be allowed. The banks have been asked to follow all COVID rules.