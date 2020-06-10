Unlock 1.0 in Indore: IMC​​ ​starts survey of street traders

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation started a 17​-​day survey of street vendors in all the 19 zones to keep data of such vendors online, said IMC official on Wednesday.

IMC ​c​ommissioner, Pratibha Pal said that after CM Shivraj Singh inaugurated the portal on June 6, IMC scheduled ​the survey from June 8 to June 25.

In this survey, IMC zonal officers will survey at their ​respective ​zones. The officer will check ​ all the street vendors to see whether they are registered or not​, and whether they have the necessary permission or not. ​

IMC officials said that traders who are not registered or have incomplete registration will be assisted in getting themselves registered so that the data reflects the ground reality. Daily the progress report of the survey will be given to the Urban Poverty Alleviation Department (IMC ​h​eadquarters) by email and other updates through WhatsApp group by 5 pm daily.