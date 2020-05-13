University Grants Commission sets up helpline for coronavirus grievances

University Grants Commission (UGC) has set up a Helpline for redressal of grievances related to COVID-19 pandemic of students, teachers and institutions.

In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors of universities, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said that the UGC has undertaken various steps to monitor the queries, grievances, and other academic matters of students, teachers, and institutions, arising due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The steps, he said, include setting up a dedicated Helpline Number: 01123236374; creation of an email address: covid19help.ugc@gmail.com; and constitution of Task Force at UGC to monitor concerns/ grievances of students, teachers, and institutions, and redress them accordingly.

“Students can also lodge their grievances on the existing Online Students Grievance Redressal Portal of UGC at https://www.ugc.ac.in/grievance/student reg.aspx,” Jain said.

The UGC had previously directed universities to establish a Cell for handling grievances of the students related to examinations and other academic activities arising due to this pandemic and notify the same to the students.

The UGC has issued Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar in view of COVID-19 Pandemic on April 29. Accordingly, all universities have been advised to plan their academic activities keeping in view the safety and interest of all stakeholders, giving highest priority to the health of all concerned while adopting and implementing the Guidelines.