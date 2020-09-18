University Grants Commission seeks info on incidents of caste discrimination

Indore: University Grants Commission (UGC) has sought information regarding incidents of caste discrimination, if any, that had taken place from universities and colleges across the country.
In a letter addressed to vice-chancellors, UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said that the officials/ faculty members of university/ institute should be more sensitive while dealing with incidents of caste discrimination.
UGC is continuously monitoring the Prevention of Caste Based Discrimination in Higher Educational Institutions.
As per UGC norms, the officials/faculty members should desist from any act of discrimination against SC/ST students on grounds of their social origin.
The HEIs need to develop a page on their website for lodging such complaints of caste discrimination by SC/ST students and also place a complaint register in the Registrar/Principal Office for the purpose. If any such incident comes to the notice of the authorities, action should be taken against the erring official/faculty members promptly.
The university and colleges should also ensure that no official/faculty members indulge in any kind of discrimination against any community or category of students.
The higher education regulator has asked varsities to provide the information as per the prescribed format, on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) of UGC latest by September 25.
“The above instructions should also be circulated to all the constituent and affiliated colleges of your university for follow-up action please,” Jain said.
