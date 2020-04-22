University Grants Commission invites applications for skill-based courses

University Grants Commission has invited applications from institutions of higher learning willing to offering skill-based courses for session 2020-21.

In a letter addressed to universities and colleges, UGC stated that application window is open for skill-based programmes from the forthcoming academic year at the level of Certificate, Diploma, Advanced Diploma, BVoc, PG Diploma, MVoc and Research Degree.

Only those institutions are eligible to apply which come under Section 2 (f) of the UGC Act, 1956. However, the institutions which come under Section 12B of the UGC Act also and are eligible to receive development grant from UGC.

As per the revised UGC guidelines, an eligible institution can receive one time start up assistance only for starting fresh course(s). Start-up assistance will not be provided for existing course(s).

One time start up assistance will be provided for developing the infrastructure, setting up of laboratories / workshops facilities, procurement of teaching and learning materials, machineries / equipment, and renovation of buildings. This will not cover any new construction.

The institutions will also get grant for appointment of faculty.

The institutions which receive extension of their programmes will also be eligible for financial assistance for faculty, as mentioned in the revised UGC guidelines.

DAVV offers certificate, bachelor degree and master degree courses. It has planned to start PhD also from the session 2020-21.

After from DAVV, one private college offers BVoc courses but it does not get any grant from the UGC.

For students who are thinking beyond conventional courses like BCom, BA and BSc, skill-based degree courses be a good choice.

These degree courses have multiple exit options also. For instance if a candidate wishes to quit course after one year of studies, he can opt out with one year certificate. On completion of three years, he will get degree.