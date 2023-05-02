Unite in order to fight against communal forces: Digvijaya Singh in MP's Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Shikshak Congressáorganised a felicitation ceremony for its retired office bearers from Ujjain division for theirácontribution and services. Around 150 veteran officials of Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ratlam, Ujjain, Shajapur districts were felicitated on the occasion.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh , who was the chief guest on the occasion, in his addressáurged the members and retired officials to unite toáfight against the alleged communal forcesáinátheácountry.áPatron of Teachers Congress and former MP Rameshwar Neekhra presided over the program and emphasized on accomplishment of the organisation. Former cabinet minister Subhash Kumar Sojatia, Narendra Nahata,ádistrict Patron Sandhya Devi Jaiswal and district president Vipin Jain guest were prominently present.áVeteran officials from Bhanpura, Garoth, Sitamau, Mandsaur, Malhargarh blocks under Mandsaur district were also felicitated on the occasion.

Khachrod province chief Naranyan Chaturvedi, Barod divisional chief Bhagat Ram, Shahjad Hussain Khan, Bhupendra Rajguru and hundreds of veterans were felicitated. The event was conducted by organisation in charge ND Vaishnav.

