’Unique identity’ woes: In MP, Divyang fails to withdraw pension due to errors in aadhaar card

Jobat: After lockdown people are still trying to get a grip over their lives as unlock 1.0 has affected lifestyle of every individual. Accomplishing simplest of tasks seems to be a challenge for individuals due to rules and regulations pertaining to the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, a divyang in Jobat was in for a disappointing experience as he was let down due to the much acclaimed initiative of the government of India- Aadhaar card.

Despite tall claims that the aadhaar cards were issued to help the citizens of the country to avail benefits of government’s subsidies, scheme and serve as a unique identification.

However, it seems to have failed its motive majorly in rural areas. As per the sources the majority of cards issued to the people in rural areas have multiple errors.

This has increased the woes of people manifolds as many are struggling to get their work done at banks or kiosk centres.

A visually challenged person Thansingh Gardiya of Bilasa village was let down by the aadhaar card. He along with his elderly father was standing in a long queue at State Bank of India, Jobat branch- to withdraw money deposited in his account under Divyang Pension Yojana.

When Thansingh’s finally reached the counter and submitted his documents, the bank employee told him that his surname and date of birth do not match with those in Aadhaar card. A local journalist helped them to reach a nearby kiosk centre for better, one-on-one service, but to Thansing’s disappointment he was told that his biometrics also differ in the records. Disheartened and disenchanted Thansingh and his father left for their home empty-handed.

Locals demanded that their aadhaar cards should be corrected free of charge and kiosk centres should be brought nearer to villagesto help beneficiaries avail benefits of the various schemes of the governemtn.