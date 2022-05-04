Union Minister Pradhan to deliver keynote address on NEP at 4.30 pm today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Union minister of education Dharmendra Pradhan is going speak about on topic “National Education Policy-2020 Building a Capable and Prosperous India” at a seminar organised to celebrate birth centenary year of Kushabhau Thackeray at Amber Convention Center at 4.30 pm on Wednesday..

He is a keynote speaker in a seminar.

Pradhan, who is currently in Ujjain, will return to the city at 4.15 pm on Wednesday for the seminar.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, local MLAs and other senior leaders will be present during the programme.

After attending the seminar, the Union minister will depart for New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 01:07 PM IST