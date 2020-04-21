Union health ministry against using full-body chemical disinfectant, claims it harmful

Indore: Amid the increasing practice of using full-body disinfectant machine to disinfect humans, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has released an advisory against such practice and claimed that spraying chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful.

Following the advisory, the state government also released orders on Tuesday for stopping the use of full body disinfectant tunnel in hospitals and other places.

In the released advisory, the department mentioned that spraying the chemical disinfectant on individual or a group is ‘Not Recommended'.

As per the advisory, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has received many queries regarding the efficacy (if any) of using disinfectants such as sodium hypochlorite spray used over the individuals to disinfect them. The strategy seems to have gained a lot of media attention and is also being reportedly used at local levels in certain districts/local bodies.

“Disinfectants are chemicals that destroy disease-causing pathogens or other harmful microorganisms. It refers to substances applied on inanimate objects owing to their strong chemical properties. Chemical disinfectants are recommended for cleaning and disinfection only of frequently touched areas/surfaces by those who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19,” the ministry mentioned.

Advisory issued states:

• Spraying of individuals or groups is NOT recommended under any circumstances. Spraying an individual or group with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful.

• Even if a person is potentially exposed to COVID-19 virus, spraying the external part of the body does not kill the virus that has entered your body. Also, there is no scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective even in disinfecting the outer clothing/body in an effective manner.

• Spraying of chlorine on individuals can lead to irritation of eyes and skin and potentially gastrointestinal effects such as nausea and vomiting. Inhalation of sodium hypochlorite can lead to irritation of mucous membranes to the nose, throat, respiratory tract and may also cause bronchospasm.

• Additionally use of such measures may in fact lead to a false sense of disinfection and safety and actually hamper public observance to hand washing and social distancing measures.